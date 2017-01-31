Robert Keathley, Longtime Agricultural Teacher, Dies By Editor | January 31, 2017 | 0 Robert Keathley, longtime agricultural teacher in Yell County, passed away January 29, 2017. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts One Hurt In Accident January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Tech Recognizes Chambers Family Service On Board January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Plainview Asks Voters For Fire Department Upgrade January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Hearing, Arraignment Dates Set For Sidney, Donna Ward January 16, 2017 | No Comments »