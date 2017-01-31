Tech Recognizes Chambers Family Service On Board By Editor | January 31, 2017 | 0 President Bowen of Arkansas Tech University took time during the meeting of the Board to recognize John E. Chambers III, as well as his father and grandfather, for their many years of service to Arkansas Tech University. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts One Hurt In Accident January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Robert Keathley, Longtime Agricultural Teacher, Dies January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Plainview Asks Voters For Fire Department Upgrade January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Hearing, Arraignment Dates Set For Sidney, Donna Ward January 16, 2017 | No Comments »